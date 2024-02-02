US Overview: Tax Season, Legal Updates, Business Earnings, and More

As the tax season in the United States launches into full swing, a spotlight shines on the potential growth of the child tax credit. The House of Representatives has passed a bill amounting to $78 billion, inclusive of corporate tax breaks. This bill might pave the way for tax reductions and credits starting from the tax year 2023. However, the bill's destiny in the Senate hangs in the balance. Regardless of the uncertainty, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges taxpayers to adhere to their usual filing routine, assuring them of necessary adjustments to returns if required. To aid taxpayers during this period, Forbes has initiated a weekly tax newsletter titled, 'Tax Breaks'.
Legal Updates and Economic Shifts
Former CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is in discussions with Manhattan prosecutors regarding a possible plea bargain on perjury charges linked to the appraisal of Trump's assets. On the economic front, January bore witness to the highest number of layoffs in almost a decade and a half, with over 82,000 job losses mainly in the finance, tech, food production, and retail sectors.
Business Earnings and Judicial Wealth
Companies such as Amazon, Meta, and Apple have unveiled their earnings. Amazon and Meta demonstrated strong performances, whereas Apple reported modest growth. Amazon's revenue for the fourth quarter surpassed expectations, Meta declared record profits and stock buybacks, and Apple's growth stemmed from weaker iPhone sales and a decrease in sales in China. On the other hand, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to boost her wealth with an upcoming book release. She currently shares the position of the least wealthy justice with Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Former President Donald Trump has accumulated nearly $40 million in legal fees, paid via his leadership PAC, 'Save America'.
Sports Revenue and Tech Growth
In sports news, Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has resulted in a twofold increase in the team's revenue, leading to it becoming the second-most valuable MLS team. In terms of technology, YouTube's Premium and Music services have reached a milestone of 100 million subscribers, indicating a surge in the company's subscription business.
Pharmaceutical Developments and AI Concerns
Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has plans to boost U.S. supplies of its obesity drug Wegovy due to high demand and reported profits. Meanwhile, Forbes revealed that AI data-labeling company Scale AI has ended its partnership with TikTok owing to security concerns, underscoring the company's concentration on government and military contracts.
Medicare Negotiations and 'Gold-Collar Workers'
The Biden Administration has embarked on negotiations to decrease prescription drug costs for Medicare. Furthermore, the term 'gold-collar workers' is gaining prominence as it signifies high-skilled professionals in fields that are in high demand. A rumor regarding the sale of a popular tabletop game to Tencent has been refuted by its struggling publisher.