US Optimistic Over Drone Deal with India, Eyes Enhanced Defense Partnership

The United States State Department has expressed optimism about an impending drone deal with India, marking a significant stride in strategic technology cooperation and military collaboration in the region. The deal was announced during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. last year, underscoring the substantial growth in the US-India defense partnership over the past decade.

Role of Congress in the Drone Deal

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the role of Congress in the arms transfer process, especially the routine consultations with the foreign affairs committees preceding formal notifications of such deals. The drone deal is part of broader efforts to strengthen defense ties between the two countries, including plans announced in June 2023 for India to procure Predator drones from General Atomics.

Boosting India's Surveillance Capabilities

These drones, set to be assembled in India, are expected to enhance India's ISR capabilities across various domains. General Atomics will also establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India. The agreement will bolster India's surveillance capabilities, extending beyond the Indian Ocean to the border region with China. India shares considerable maritime and land boundaries with China and Pakistan, making constant monitoring essential for national security.

A Strategic Move by the Quad Countries

The Quad countries—all of whom operate or have operated the MQ-9B SeaGuardian—see this as a strategic move. India, currently leasing MQ-9Bs for intelligence gathering, is projected to acquire 31 Predator drones for operation by its tri-services. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the signing of an MoU between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the local manufacture of GE F-414 jet engines to be used in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Light Combat Aircraft Mk 2.