US Officials Applaud Norwich’s Workforce Preparation Efforts

U.S. Department of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney recently visited Norwich, Connecticut, where they observed local efforts to prepare young people for the workforce. They began at Three Rivers Community College, discussing the critical issue of healthcare worker protection against violence. The focus shifted to education at Norwich Free Academy (NFA), where they witnessed the Youth Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative (YMPI) in action.

YMPI's Impact on Youth and Industry

The YMPI, currently implemented in 18 high schools across eastern Connecticut, offers students 150 hours of hands-on experience. It equips them with skills relevant to local manufacturing needs, such as those of Electric Boat. Graduates of the program receive a certificate and potential job opportunities, bridging the gap between education and industry.

Celebrating Success Stories

The visit highlighted several success stories, including a former disengaged student who completed the YMPI, gained employment, and now enjoys a stable family life. NFA alum Will Walker, another YMPI participant, emphasized the benefits of hands-on learning and the support he received from his employer in furthering his education.

Embracing Trade-Focused Education and Multilingual Community Needs

Students Kiara Barrientos and Elijah Montgomery shared their positive experiences with trade-focused education at NFA. The academy provides medical career pathways, including certifications for nursing assistants and medical interpreters, responding to Norwich's multilingual community needs. Alfredo Ramos, a student interested in becoming a neurologist, praised the medical interpreter program.

Secretary Su noted the federal government's role in funding such programs and underscored the importance of connecting young people to desirable jobs. Through initiatives like YMPI, educational institutions can play a pivotal role in addressing the skills gap in industries like manufacturing.