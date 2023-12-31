en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

US Navy Thwarts Missile Attacks on International Shipping in the Red Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:46 am EST
US Navy Thwarts Missile Attacks on International Shipping in the Red Sea

On a day cast by the long shadows of rising regional conflict, the US Navy intercepted two missiles targeted at a container ship in the southern Red Sea. The rockets were launched from territories in Yemen under the control of the Houthi rebels, marking the 23rd attack on international shipping since November 19.

Unwavering Guardians of the Sea

The USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, stood as the unwavering guardian of the sea, successfully thwarting the missiles and ensuring the safety of the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou. The crew aboard the merchant vessel reported no injuries, and the ship was declared seaworthy, continuing its journey north to Port Suez.

Stakes Raised High in the Red Sea

In a subsequent incident, a second vessel reported being targeted by three small boats. US Navy helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely responded promptly, sinking three of the four vessels in self-defense. These maritime incidents underscore the strategic importance of the Red Sea as a critical artery for international shipping and the risks posed by regional conflicts to global trade and security.

Conflicts Cast Long Shadows Over Global Security

The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, has been embroiled in a conflict with the Yemeni government and a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia. The rebels have been targeting ships in the Red Sea using a range of weaponry, including cruise missiles, drones, and anti-ship ballistic missiles. Many of these attacks are reportedly in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who are engaged in a conflict with Israel in Gaza. This has resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths and displacement, triggering international calls for a cease-fire.

In response to these escalating tensions, the US Navy has deployed destroyers to the region and announced the formation of a new maritime task force. This force aims to protect vessels from further disruptions in Red Sea maritime trade, taking a step towards safeguarding global security. As the world watches, the long shadows of conflict continue to cast uncertainty over the region.

0
United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer

By Salman Khan

Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds

By Salman Khan

Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought

By Safak Costu

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Break ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Break ...
heart comment 0
Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley’s Life

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley's Life
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings

By Salman Khan

Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

By Safak Costu

The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

By BNN Correspondents

The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
1 min
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
2 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
5 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
6 mins
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
6 mins
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
6 mins
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
7 mins
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
22 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app