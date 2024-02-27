US Navy Partners with Industry on MACE, Aiming for Cost-Effective Stand-Off Missile by 2027

The US Navy is charting a new course in missile technology, seeking industry collaboration for the development and deployment of the Multi-mission Affordable Capacity Effector (MACE). This initiative represents a strategic shift towards creating a more economically viable yet equally potent alternative to the current generation of anti-ship cruise missiles, such as the Lockheed Martin's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). With a target deployment year of 2027, MACE is poised to redefine aerial warfare dynamics through its cost-efficiency and advanced capabilities.

Strategic Implications and Objectives

MACE's introduction underscores the Navy's urgent requirement for an air-launched, stand-off weapon system that not only meets but exceeds the performance benchmarks set by existing armaments at a fraction of the cost. Designed to be launched from the decks of F/A-18E/F and F-35A/C aircraft, MACE aims to bolster the US Navy's offensive and defensive reach, ensuring compatibility with current and future aerial platforms. The aspiration to keep each unit's cost below $300,000 while maintaining a production capacity of at least 500 rounds per year highlights the program's ambitious scope.

Technological and Operational Enhancements

The development of MACE leverages high-maturity propulsion systems coupled with proven payloads to achieve its cost and performance objectives. This approach facilitates rapid prototyping, integration, and field testing, accelerating the transition from conceptual design to operational deployment. Additionally, MACE's compatibility with existing internal carriage racks and/or mounting points approved for F-35A/C ensures seamless integration with the Navy's frontline fighters, enhancing mission versatility and strategic flexibility.

Broader Strategic Context and Future Outlook

The Navy's pursuit of MACE parallels the Air Force's initiative for an Extended Ranged Attack Munition (ERAM), signifying a broader military strategy towards developing more affordable and efficient weaponry. This paradigm shift towards cost-effective yet high-performance missile systems reflects a pragmatic response to evolving global threats and fiscal constraints. As the Navy moves towards the prototyping and fielding phases, the successful deployment of MACE by 2027 could herald a new era in military hardware, where economic viability and advanced capabilities converge to redefine the landscape of modern warfare.

The endeavor to bring MACE to fruition symbolizes a significant advancement in military technology, marrying economic efficiency with cutting-edge performance. As the US Navy and its industry partners embark on this ambitious journey, the implications for future combat and strategic deterrence are profound. By prioritizing rapid prototyping and cost-effectiveness, MACE not only promises to enhance the United States' military prowess but also sets a precedent for future weapon systems development, underscoring the critical balance between affordability and operational superiority.