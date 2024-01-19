US National Parks Introduce Reservation Systems for Better Visitor Management in 2024

In an effort to manage visitor access and reduce congestion, several national parks across the United States are introducing or continuing reservation systems in 2024. Mount Rainier National Park, which has seen a 40% increase in visitors over the past decade, is the latest to join this initiative. The reservation system is designed to be affordable, with most reservations either free or costing a nominal fee of $2 when using recreation.gov.

Reservation Systems Across National Parks

From Maine's renowned park to Utah's Arches National Park, Montana's iconic park, a Hawaiian national park, Washington's popular park, a Californian national monument, Rocky Mountain National Park, a national park in Virginia, Yosemite National Park in California, and Utah's park known for Angels Landing; all are adopting this strategy. The reservation requirements differ, with some parks offering a portion of passes in advance and others releasing them closer to the visit date. Timed-entry slots and associated costs also vary.

Mount Rainier's New System

Mount Rainier National Park is implementing a new reservation system requiring reservations to access certain areas of the park during peak hours. For a $2 fee, reservations can be made with a daily block of reservations released for next-day visits. This system is being tested to reduce crowding and spread visitation throughout the day, though there is no commitment to its use in future years.

Enhancing Visitor Experience

The overarching aim of these reservation systems is to enhance the visitor experience. By ensuring manageable crowd levels and available parking, visitors can fully enjoy the natural beauty these parks have to offer. Furthermore, these measures aim to reduce overcrowding and damage to these fragile ecosystems, preserving them for future generations.