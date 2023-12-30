en English
Travel & Tourism

US National Park Tourism Boom Leads to Increased Reservation Requirements

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
US National park tourism has been on a notable rise, with 18 parks setting new annual visitation records in 2021, and a 5% surge in recreational visits in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced travel restrictions are partially responsible for this boom, leading to overwhelming congestion and the enforcement of advanced permits and reservation systems in some of the most frequented parks.

Managing the Influx

Several parks, including Glacier National Park and Yosemite National Park, have either introduced or adjusted reservation requisites to manage the visitor influx and maintain the park experience’s quality. Vehicle reservations are now mandatory for accessing specific roads and attractions within parks such as Acadia, Arches, Glacier, Haleakal, Rocky Mountain, and Zion. Similarly, popular hikes like Angels Landing in Zion, Half Dome in Yosemite, and Fiery Furnace in Arches necessitate advance permits, obtainable, in some cases, via lottery. Parking reservations at Muir Woods National Monument are also obligatory.

The Importance of Planning Ahead

The National Park Service (NPS) does not forecast future visitation rates but acknowledges the likelihood of an increase in the number of parks necessitating reservations. While some parks have done away with reservation requirements for 2023, others have retained them to manage special events and potential future congestion. The failure to secure these required permits or reservations, which often carry a minimal processing fee, can result in visitors being denied entry, highlighting the significance of planning ahead for a national park trip.

Reservation Systems and Future Implications

As the surge in national park tourism persists in the United States, tourists who neglect the need for advance permits and reservations for popular attractions may find their vacation plans disrupted. For heavily trafficked hikes, roads, and campgrounds, as well as entire park entry in some cases, parks like Acadia, Arches, Glacier, Haleakalā, Rocky Mountain, and Zion have implemented reservation systems. The trend indicates more parks adopting this system to manage crowd levels and safeguard the parks’ natural resources. The rules for procuring permits can differ significantly, and while some reservations might be bypassed by tourists who cannot secure them in advance, planning ahead is crucial for a successful visit. Visitors are advised to check the individual park’s website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

