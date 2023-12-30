US National Park Tourism Boom Leads to Increased Reservation Requirements

US National park tourism has been on a notable rise, with 18 parks setting new annual visitation records in 2021, and a 5% surge in recreational visits in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced travel restrictions are partially responsible for this boom, leading to overwhelming congestion and the enforcement of advanced permits and reservation systems in some of the most frequented parks.

Managing the Influx

Several parks, including Glacier National Park and Yosemite National Park, have either introduced or adjusted reservation requisites to manage the visitor influx and maintain the park experience’s quality. Vehicle reservations are now mandatory for accessing specific roads and attractions within parks such as Acadia, Arches, Glacier, Haleakal, Rocky Mountain, and Zion. Similarly, popular hikes like Angels Landing in Zion, Half Dome in Yosemite, and Fiery Furnace in Arches necessitate advance permits, obtainable, in some cases, via lottery. Parking reservations at Muir Woods National Monument are also obligatory.

The Importance of Planning Ahead

The National Park Service (NPS) does not forecast future visitation rates but acknowledges the likelihood of an increase in the number of parks necessitating reservations. While some parks have done away with reservation requirements for 2023, others have retained them to manage special events and potential future congestion. The failure to secure these required permits or reservations, which often carry a minimal processing fee, can result in visitors being denied entry, highlighting the significance of planning ahead for a national park trip.

Reservation Systems and Future Implications

