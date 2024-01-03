US National Debt Hits Record USD 34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?

The United States has hit an ominous milestone. The gross national debt has surged to a staggering USD 34 trillion, surpassing previous forecasts and sending shockwaves across economic landscapes. The Congressional Budget Office’s pre-pandemic projections anticipated that the gross federal debt would exceed USD 34 trillion by 2029. However, the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout accelerated this timeline, compelling the government to incur significant debt to support the ailing economy.

The Impact of Presidential Administrations

Under the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the federal government borrowed heavily to stabilize the economy during the pandemic. This action led to a recovery, albeit accompanied by inflation and increased interest rates. The gross national debt figure includes intergovernmental holdings, but policymakers mostly consider the public debt, which currently stands at USD 26.9 trillion, approximately equal to the US GDP.

The Future of US Debt

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that by 2053, the debt held by the public will reach a record 181% of GDP. At present, the national debt does not seem to adversely affect the economy, as the government can still borrow funds without raising taxes. However, the long-term risks are concerning. Potential harm to national security, social programs, and financial stability loom large if debt levels continue to rise unchecked.

Decline in Foreign Holdings

The Peterson Foundation notes a decline in foreign holdings of US debt, from 49% in 2011 to 30% at the end of 2022. The Foundation also anticipates nearly USD 1 trillion more in borrowing by the end of March. The impact on individuals is estimated at about USD 100,000 per person. However, if the debt continues to rise, the consequences may become more severe over time, potentially leading to higher inflation, increased interest rates, recessions, and unemployment.

Political Divide on Debt Reduction

While both Democrats and Republicans recognize the need for debt reduction, they diverge on approaches. The Biden administration has been pushing for tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations to reduce budget deficits, in addition to funding its domestic agenda. Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, have called for large cuts to non-defense government programs and the repeal of clean energy tax credits and spending.