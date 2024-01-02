en English
Business

US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion

A new milestone has been hit in the United States as the total national public debt rises above $34 trillion, according to a recent report by the U.S. Treasury Department. This figure has been drawn from the Daily Treasury Statement, which also reveals that the portion of the debt that is subject to the federal debt ceiling has increased, standing now at $33.89 trillion, marking a surge from the previous day’s reading of $33.794 trillion.

Unsustainable Path of National Debt

With the Treasury projected to borrow nearly an additional trillion by the end of March, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s CEO expresses anxiety over the unsustainable trajectory of the national debt. He attributes this alarming growth to structural drivers that include an aging population, high healthcare costs, rising interest costs, and a tax system that fails to fund promised programs such as Medicare and Social Security. In response to these escalating figures, lawmakers across the political spectrum have backed a bipartisan fiscal commission to address this pressing issue.

Rising Debt Threatens Economic Future

As the gross federal debt surpasses $34 trillion, it encompasses both the debt held by the public and the debt held by federal trust funds and other government accounts. The rising debt looms as a threat to the economic future of the United States, with interest payments on the debt becoming the fastest growing part of the budget. The debt has now exceeded the economy of the U.S., with the debt clock indicating nearly $213 trillion in unfunded liabilities and each citizen bearing a responsibility for $632,195.

Impact of Fiscal Policy on Economy

Critical considerations regarding the implications of this situation on President Biden’s fiscal policy, interest payments, and the overall economy are also emerging. Additionally, there are growing concerns over the liquidity crunch and a spike in rates in the financial markets. As Congress prepares for a series of debates and decisions regarding federal funding in the coming weeks, these figures from the Treasury Department underscore the ongoing fiscal challenges faced by the U.S. government and set the stage for potential policy discussions and legislative action concerning the debt and the federal budget.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

