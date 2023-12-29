US Military’s X-37B Spaceplane Embarks on Historic Seventh Mission

In an unprecedented venture, the US military’s X-37B robotic spaceplane embarked on its seventh mission, this time launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch, carried out from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, has the potential to place the X-37B in a higher orbit than its previous missions, marking a significant moment in space exploration.

Ground-breaking Lift-Off

The Falcon Heavy, recognized for its three rocket cores, ignited the night sky as it lifted off, the event broadcasted live via a SpaceX webcast. The successful deployment of the X-37B was followed by the safe return of the Falcon Heavy’s side boosters to Earth. The launch had faced numerous delays and false starts due to adverse weather conditions and technical issues, prompting ground crews to return the spacecraft to its hangar until the successful launch on Thursday night.

China’s Robot Spaceplane Launch

This recent activity is observed in the wake of China launching its own robot spaceplane, the Shenlong or ‘Divine Dragon,’ highlighting the competitive nature of space exploration between the US and China. Emphasizing this competition, the US Space Force, operating under the National Security Space Launch program, has maintained a secretive status regarding the specifics of the X-37B’s current mission.

Unfurling the X-37B’s Mission

The X-37B, an unmanned and autonomous reusable vehicle, carries U.S. military and NASA science experiments. Launched for the first time on a Falcon Heavy rocket, it will conduct a wide range of tests, including operating in new orbital regimes, experimenting with space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA. The mission could potentially take the X-37B to more distant orbits, perhaps even to the moon or Mars, thanks to the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy rocket.