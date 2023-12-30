US Military’s X-37B Space Plane Embarks on New Classified Mission

The US military has initiated another confidential mission involving its X-37B space plane, a mission shrouded in mystery expected to span multiple years. This space plane, often a subject of intrigue due to the secretive nature of its operations, has once again left observers across the globe speculating about its objectives and capabilities.

A Clandestine Launch

The X-37B space plane, often compared to a mini space shuttle, was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The unmanned plane carried classified experiments, marking the seventh flight of the X-37B, which has spent more than a decade in orbit since its inception in 2010. While the exact duration of the mission remains undisclosed, previous missions have extended for periods of more than two years.

Unveiling the Enigma

The X-37B, built by Boeing, boasts an autonomous landing system, taking off vertically like a rocket and landing horizontally like a plane. With an orbiting range between 150 and 500 miles high, it carries out its clandestine missions in the secrecy of space. The specifics of these missions remain closely guarded, with only a NASA experiment to measure radiation effects on materials disclosed for this particular mission.

Space: The Next Battlefield

Operational secrecy of the X-37B’s missions has piqued global interest, hinting at the strategic importance of space in national security and defense initiatives. The mission objectives are speculated to include monitoring Chinese space operations and experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies. With an estimated 200 anti-satellites by 2026, China’s development of counter-space capabilities has been a cause for concern. The escalating military interest in space is driven by the crucial role of satellites in modern warfare, which include functions such as drone targeting, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

