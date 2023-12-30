US Military’s X-37B Space Plane Embarks on New Classified Mission

The US military, in a confidential operation, has launched its X-37B space plane on a new mission. This mission is expected to extend over several years, signifying the strategic importance the autonomous aircraft holds in the military’s space exploration and defense efforts. The classified mission, laden with undisclosed experiments and an autonomous landing system, took flight aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Seventh Flight of the X-37B

Marking the seventh flight of the X-37B, this mission follows more than a decade of the space plane’s operations in orbit since its debut in 2010. Despite the space plane being one-fourth the size of NASA’s retired space shuttles, it boasts comparable capabilities, including an autonomous landing system and the ability to operate without astronauts. Its ability to orbit between 150 and 500 miles high testifies to its technological prowess.

An Enigma in Space Exploration

The X-37B’s missions, cloaked in secrecy, have always been a topic of interest and speculation. The space plane’s undisclosed activities and capabilities in space have given rise to conjecture about the advanced technology and surveillance applications being developed and deployed in orbit. While the exact nature of the experiments onboard remains unknown, it is known that they include a NASA study on the impact of radiation on materials.

More Than Just a Space Plane

Carrying classified experiments and operating autonomously, the X-37B is more than just a space plane. Built by Boeing, this uncrewed vehicle can take off like a rocket and land horizontally like a plane. It serves as a testbed for new technologies for the Defense Department and NASA. One such experiment is the Seeds-2 project, which studies how different seeds react to long-term exposure to radiation in space. The X-37B may also be testing new orbital regimes and future space domain recognition technologies.

In its seventh mission, the X-37B has once again left us in anticipation, as we await the outcomes of its classified experiments and the potential technological advancements they may bring to our understanding of space exploration and defense.