Military

US Military’s X-37B Embarks on Yet Another Classified Space Mission

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 pm EST
US Military’s X-37B Embarks on Yet Another Classified Space Mission

The US military’s X-37B space plane, a mystery-shrouded vessel, has embarked on yet another secret mission. The mission is expected to last for several years, carrying classified experiments into the uncharted expanses of space. This marks the seventh flight of the X-37B, a space plane with over a decade’s worth of orbital experience since its debut in 2010. The mission adheres to the longstanding pattern of military space operations marked by secrecy, lengthy durations, and a palpable absence of details.

Cosmic Journey Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

The X-37B took off atop SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This launch represents the first time the military has chosen Falcon Heavy for an X-37B mission, hinting at the possibility of the plane reaching farther orbits. The reusable plane, akin to a mini space shuttle, carries no crew but holds classified experiments and multiple payloads.

Under the Aegis of US Space Force

This mission, known as USSF-52, is conducted under the military’s National Security Space Launch program by the US Space Force. The X-37B is expected to test “new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain recognition technologies.” It’s also set to gauge the effects of radiation on materials, a NASA experiment that’s part of the undisclosed cargo.

Probing the Boundaries of Space Technology

The X-37B, a vehicle built by Boeing, is one-fourth the size of NASA’s retired space shuttles. Equipped with an autonomous landing system, it’s capable of conducting technology experiments in years-long orbital flights. The mission’s duration is not public, but it’s anticipated to run until June 2026 or later, given the trend of previous missions. The launch symbolizes the US military’s ongoing efforts to leverage space for strategic and technological advancements, albeit with minimal public disclosure.

Military
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

