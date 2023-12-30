US Military’s X-37B Embarks on Yet Another Classified Space Mission

The US military’s X-37B space plane, a mystery-shrouded vessel, has embarked on yet another secret mission. The mission is expected to last for several years, carrying classified experiments into the uncharted expanses of space. This marks the seventh flight of the X-37B, a space plane with over a decade’s worth of orbital experience since its debut in 2010. The mission adheres to the longstanding pattern of military space operations marked by secrecy, lengthy durations, and a palpable absence of details.

Cosmic Journey Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

The X-37B took off atop SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This launch represents the first time the military has chosen Falcon Heavy for an X-37B mission, hinting at the possibility of the plane reaching farther orbits. The reusable plane, akin to a mini space shuttle, carries no crew but holds classified experiments and multiple payloads.

Under the Aegis of US Space Force

This mission, known as USSF-52, is conducted under the military’s National Security Space Launch program by the US Space Force. The X-37B is expected to test “new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain recognition technologies.” It’s also set to gauge the effects of radiation on materials, a NASA experiment that’s part of the undisclosed cargo.

Probing the Boundaries of Space Technology

The X-37B, a vehicle built by Boeing, is one-fourth the size of NASA’s retired space shuttles. Equipped with an autonomous landing system, it’s capable of conducting technology experiments in years-long orbital flights. The mission’s duration is not public, but it’s anticipated to run until June 2026 or later, given the trend of previous missions. The launch symbolizes the US military’s ongoing efforts to leverage space for strategic and technological advancements, albeit with minimal public disclosure.