en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

X-37B Initiates Classified Space Mission: US Military’s Ongoing Orbital Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
X-37B Initiates Classified Space Mission: US Military’s Ongoing Orbital Operations

In an unprecedented move shrouded in secrecy, the US military has once again launched its X-37B space plane on a classified mission, expected to span several years. Continuing a trend of covert operations, the details surrounding the purpose, duration, and objectives of the mission remain undisclosed, adding to the intrigue of the military’s space activities.

Launching the Future from the Past

The mission, involving the reusable orbital vehicle, has been launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. This marks the seventh mission for the X-37B, a vehicle that has spent over a decade in orbit since its debut in 2010. Designed to orbit between 150 and 500 miles high, the plane operates autonomously, carrying out experiments and testing new technologies for the US military.

Into the Shadows with the X-37B

The specifics of the payloads and experiments aboard the X-37B during this mission have not been made public, maintaining the veil of secrecy that invariably surrounds the military’s space activities. However, it’s known that the mission is conducted under the military’s National Security Space Launch program, testing new orbital regimes and space domain recognition technologies. Despite the clandestine nature of the mission, one disclosed experiment is a NASA initiative studying how plant seeds react to prolonged exposure to harsh radiation in space.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy: A New Player in the Game

This mission marks the first time the military has selected Falcon Heavy for an X-37B mission, suggesting a potential shift to farther orbits. The launch signifies the fifth Falcon Heavy mission this year and the ninth since 2018, marking it as the 97th launch for SpaceX.

With the X-37B already having accrued a total of 3,774 days in space, the collaboration with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy may signify an evolution in the US military’s space operations.

In conclusion, while the precise nature of the X-37B’s mission remains largely undisclosed, its launch underscores the enduring allure of space as a frontier for technological innovation and strategic operations.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NY Teachers Retirement Fund Sues for Fraudulent Collection of Pension Payments

By Saboor Bayat

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's

By Quadri Adejumo

Matthew McConaughey: A New Year Reflection on Past Achievements and Future Goals

By Rizwan Shah

Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown

By Salman Khan

Driverless Car Industry: A Year of Expansion and Challenges ...
@Transportation · 22 mins
Driverless Car Industry: A Year of Expansion and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
Louis Vuitton Executive Alleges Retaliatory Dismissal Following Harassment Complaints

By BNN Correspondents

Louis Vuitton Executive Alleges Retaliatory Dismissal Following Harassment Complaints
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden

By Mazhar Abbas

Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden
Latest Headlines
World News
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
5 mins
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
6 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
6 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
6 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
6 mins
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
16 mins
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
16 mins
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
17 mins
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
22 mins
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
30 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app