Military

US Military’s Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:14 pm EST
In a critical advancement of the US military’s space operations, the often enigmatic space plane, known as the X-37B, has embarked on a new classified mission. This mission, anticipated to span several years, marks the seventh of its kind, with the plane’s operations remaining largely shrouded in secrecy.

Mission Launch: A Mysterious Departure

The X-37B space plane, operating under the US Space Force, was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket as part of the military’s National Security Space Launch program. The autonomous landing system-equipped plane is renowned for its secretive operations, carrying out undisclosed experiments and potentially delivering payloads to geosynchronous orbit. The duration of the mission remains undisclosed, though it is expected to run until June 2026 or beyond.

Purpose and Payload: What We Know

While the specific objectives of the mission remain classified, it is known that the X-37B is carrying a unique NASA experiment dubbed ‘Seeds 2’. This experiment aims to investigate the effects of prolonged radiation exposure on plant seeds. However, apart from this, the Space Force officials have refrained from revealing further details about the mission’s objectives or the duration of the vehicle’s stay in the air.

The X-37B: A History of Covert Operations

This recent launch adds to the X-37B’s decade-long history of covert operations. So far, the plane has spent a total of 3,774 days in space, conducting experiments with solar energy, long-duration space exposure, and even launching a spacecraft operated by cadets at the US Air Force Academy. The plane’s operations underline the strategic importance of space as a domain for military and technological advancement.

Military Security United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

