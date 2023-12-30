en English
US Military’s Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission: An In-depth Look

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:43 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
US Military’s Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission: An In-depth Look

The U.S. military’s X-37B space plane has embarked on a clandestine mission that is projected to span multiple years. The specifics of the mission remain shrouded in secrecy, with details about the payload, objectives, and duration not disclosed to the public. This article unearths some of the intriguing aspects of these secretive space missions and the strategic importance of space operations to national security and defense initiatives.

Seventh Flight of X-37B

The X-37B, which has been in orbit for over ten years since its 2010 debut, blasted off for its seventh mission aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The launch marked a significant step for the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B test platform, demonstrating its evolving capabilities in space operations.

A Testbed for New Technologies

The spacecraft serves as a testbed for new technologies for the Defense Department and NASA. The mission includes experiments such as NASA’s Seeds-2 project and future space domain awareness technologies. The X-37B, roughly the size of a small bus, is equipped to deploy various payloads and conduct technology experiments on years-long orbital flights. This mission’s duration was not disclosed, but previous missions have lasted over two years.

Speculations and Strategic Importance

The secrecy surrounding these missions often leads to speculation about their true purpose, fostering discussions within the aerospace community and among defense analysts. The launch comes amid growing U.S.-China rivalry in space, underscoring the strategic importance of space as a domain for national security and defense initiatives. The X-37B has previously launched satellites, carried out classified military experiments, and tested technology designed to transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy.

