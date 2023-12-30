en English
US Military’s Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission: A Journey Shrouded in Secrecy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
US Military's Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission: A Journey Shrouded in Secrecy

In a move that has piqued the curiosity of space enthusiasts and analysts worldwide, the US military has recently propelled its X-37B space plane on a classified mission. The unique mission is anticipated to extend over a period of years, with the specifics, including its objectives and duration, veiled in secrecy.

Mission Details: Few and Far Between

The clandestine nature of this mission aligns with previous operations of its kind, where the space plane undertakes tasks pertinent to national security or advanced technology testing. Such operations are known for their protracted durations and scant public details, a typical characteristic for missions involving sensitive military activities or experimental technology development in space.

(Read Also: BTS’s V Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Military Service: A Year in Review)

Decoding the Mystery: The X-37B Space Plane

The X-37B, built by Boeing, is an uncrewed spacecraft resembling a mini space shuttle. It is equipped with an autonomous landing system and designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles high. It takes off vertically, akin to rockets, but lands horizontally, much like planes. The extended duration of this mission indicates that the space plane is equipped to operate autonomously for prolonged periods. This may involve in-orbit maneuvers, satellite deployment, or surveillance activities.

(Read Also: US Airstrikes in Syria: A Calculated Move Amid Geopolitical Tensions)

SpaceX Falcon Heavy: The Carrier Rocket

The X-37B was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This marks the spacecraft’s seventh flight since its debut in 2010, logging more than 10 years in orbit. It also marks the second mission to fly on a SpaceX rocket and the first to lift off on the company’s Falcon Heavy vehicle.

The capabilities of the X-37B and the objectives of such missions are subjects of tireless interest and speculation. However, the classified status implies that verified information is limited to what the military chooses to disclose. As the space plane embarks on yet another mysterious journey, it leaves behind a trail of intrigue and speculation, fueling the desire for understanding the limitless possibilities of space.

author

