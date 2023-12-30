US Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Plane Embarks on Classified Mission

The U.S. military has launched its clandestine X-37B space plane on a new classified mission, marking the seventh such mission for the secretive vehicle. The space plane, initiated by the U.S. Space Force under the military’s National Security Space Launch program, took off from Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It is anticipated to remain in orbit for several years, advancing the United States’ capabilities in space exploration and defense. However, the specific objectives and activities of the space plane remain undisclosed to the public, maintaining the secretive nature of its operations.

Stepping into the Unknown

The X-37B, built by Boeing, resembles a miniature space shuttle and has been in orbit since its first launch in 2010. It is equipped with an autonomous landing system and is set to operate in new orbital regimes, potentially experimenting with future space domain recognition technologies. Despite carrying a NASA experiment to evaluate the effects of radiation on materials, the Space Force has refused to disclose how long the vehicle will remain airborne or what else is on board.

A Long-Duration Mission

Given the extended duration of the mission, the X-37B is expected to undertake a range of tasks that could include experimentation with new technologies, surveillance, and possibly servicing or deploying satellites. The previous six X-37B missions each lasted for over seven months, suggesting a long-term commitment to this ambitious endeavor. The planned duration of the current mission has not been made public, but it is presumed to run until June 2026 or later.

The Broader Context

The launch signifies a continuation of the U.S. military’s commitment to maintaining a strategic presence in space and exploring potential applications of spaceborne technologies for defense and national security purposes. This mission also adds to the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China in space, with China’s Shenron space plane also having recently launched on its third mission. However, despite the intrigue surrounding the mission, details about the payload, exact purposes, and operational parameters remain closely guarded by the military.