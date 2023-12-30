en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

US Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:13 pm EST
US Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched the US military’s enigmatic X-37B space drone into orbit, marking a significant milestone in space exploration and technology. The secretive launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 29, 2023, with live streaming available on SpaceX’s website. Despite the public broadcast, the specific destination and objectives of the X-37B’s seventh mission, codenamed USSF-52, remain cloaked in secrecy.

Unveiling the Unknowns

The Pentagon has been reticent about the mission’s details, revealing only that it will facilitate ‘multiple cutting-edge experiments.’ According to the US Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, these experiments will investigate new orbital regimes, space domain awareness technologies, and the effects of radiation on materials. The Falcon Heavy, renowned as one of the most potent operational rockets, has the capability to send payloads of up to 26,700 kilograms (58,900 pounds) deep into space.

X-37B’s First Ride on Falcon Heavy

This launch signifies the first time the X-37B, a vehicle likened to a mini version of the retired space shuttles, has taken a ride aboard a Falcon Heavy. The X-37B, about the size of a small bus, has carried out tests for NASA in its previous missions, including studying the effects of radiation on seeds and other materials.

The International Space Race Continues

In a parallel development, China has also recently propelled its secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit, with the aim of performing reusable technology verification and space science experiments. These concurrent space endeavors demonstrate the intensifying international space race, with nations pushing the boundaries of technology and exploration.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, operational since 2010, was designed for the Air Force by the United Launch Alliance, an alliance between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. As we venture into the unknown, these missions continue to pave the way for future discoveries and advancements in space technology.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Exploration

By Mazhar Abbas

How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

2023: A Year of Global Turning Points

By Wojciech Zylm

The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

By Waqas Arain

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars' Boundaries ...
@Science & Technology · 34 mins
NASA's Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars' Boundaries ...
heart comment 0
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies

By Bijay Laxmi

A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Mount Everest-Sized ‘Devil Comet’ Approaches Earth: Astronomical Phenomenon Sparks Legal Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Mount Everest-Sized 'Devil Comet' Approaches Earth: Astronomical Phenomenon Sparks Legal Debate
Total Solar Eclipse: New Hampshire’s Wait is Almost Over

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Total Solar Eclipse: New Hampshire's Wait is Almost Over
Rare Meteor Sighting Illuminates Night Sky in Birmingham

By BNN Correspondents

Rare Meteor Sighting Illuminates Night Sky in Birmingham
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
41 seconds
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
56 seconds
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
57 seconds
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
1 min
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
1 min
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
2 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
4 mins
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
4 mins
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
4 mins
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
40 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app