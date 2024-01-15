en English
US Military Thwarts Houthi Missile Attack on American Warship in Red Sea

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:29 pm EST
US Military Thwarts Houthi Missile Attack on American Warship in Red Sea

On January 15, 2024, the United States military confirmed its successful interception of a missile aimed at an American warship in the Red Sea. The strike emerged from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen, targeting the USS Mason, a Navy destroyer. The vessel deployed defensive measures, preventing any damages and showcasing the proficiency of US naval defense systems.

Recurring Attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthi forces, a Yemeni rebel group with strong ties to Iran, have been involved in a drawn-out conflict with the Yemeni government. The government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition that includes the United States, is countering the Houthi insurgency. The attempted missile attack on the USS Mason is not an isolated event; rather, it adds to a series of hostile actions by the Houthis against US and allied vessels.

On October 19, 2023, the USS Carney intercepted three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones heading toward Israel, launched by the Houthi forces in Yemen. Subsequently, on December 6, 2023, the USS Mason successfully countered a drone attack, once again launched from Yemen.

Implications and Consequences

The continued Houthi attacks and the US military’s interceptions underscore the United States’ ongoing involvement in the Yemen conflict. It also highlights the effectiveness of its naval defense systems. The missile interceptions not only ensure the safety of American personnel aboard the USS Mason but also signal a continued commitment to safeguarding US assets in the region.

The Red Sea’s strategic importance for global commerce heightens the gravity of the situation. The Houthi militias in Yemen pose a considerable threat to the maritime security in the region, demanding vigilance and robust defense measures from the international community.

United States Yemen
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

