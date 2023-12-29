en English
US Military Successfully Intercepts Houthi Attack in Red Sea

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:05 pm EST
US Military Successfully Intercepts Houthi Attack in Red Sea

On December 26, 2023, the United States military successfully neutralized a complex assault by Yemen’s Houthi forces in the Southern Red Sea, marking a significant operation in the ongoing battle to secure international maritime routes. The attack, which included drones and anti-ship ballistic missiles, was intercepted and destroyed by the USS Laboon and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, resulting in zero damage or reported injuries.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the escalating threats, the US announced the formation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational task force aimed at enhancing security in the region. This operation, coupled with the successful interception, serves as a testament to the US military’s commitment and capability to safeguard these critical waters. The US Treasury Department further bolstered these efforts by unveiling sanctions against a network involved in financing the Houthi militia’s attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

An Escalation of Maritime Attacks

The Red Sea, a strategic maritime route, has seen a significant escalation in attacks. The Houthi militia, backed by Iran, has increasingly targeted commercial vessels and military targets, forcing cargo ships to avoid the Suez Canal. This series of maritime attacks is linked to the broader conflict in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Hamas war. The US-led coalition, through Operation Prosperity Guardian, is working tirelessly to ensure safe passage for all vessels in the region.

The attacks by the Houthi rebels pose a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security, endangering the lives of international crews from multiple countries. Three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, while a US warship shot down three drones in self-defense. This escalation represents a clear and present danger to the world’s crucial shipping lanes, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to secure these waters.

United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

