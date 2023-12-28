en English
US Military Successfully Intercepts Houthi Aerial Threats Over Red Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
US Military Successfully Intercepts Houthi Aerial Threats Over Red Sea

In an impressive display of military prowess, the US armed forces have successfully intercepted a barrage of aerial threats launched by the Houthi movement over the Red Sea. The ten-hour encounter resulted in the destruction of 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles. The Houthi forces, deeply embroiled in the ongoing Yemen conflict, are notorious for their use of drones and missiles to target their adversaries, including Saudi Arabia and Red Sea maritime traffic.

US Forces Thwart Houthi Offensive

The US military engagement occurred in the Southern Red Sea, a region currently under the watchful eyes of the multinational coalition of naval forces, ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian.’ While the Houthi assault aimed at commercial vessels and military targets, the proactive response of the US forces ensured no damage or injuries were reported. The successful interception underscores not only the persistent tensions in the region but also the capabilities of the US military in defending against such threats.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: Safeguarding Maritime Traffic

The US-led ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ is a multinational coalition of naval forces with the mandate to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea, a region known for Houthi missile and drone attacks. With the recent spate of attacks, the effectiveness of modern surface-to-air missiles, as deployed by US and French warships, has been demonstrated. However, concerns persist about the vulnerability of large cargo ships and the limited missile capacity of escort vessels, given the high Houthi missile threat.

The Red Sea: A Theater of Tension and Power Play

The Red Sea, a crucial maritime route, has become a theater of tension and power play, with the Houthi forces increasingly targeting it. The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, has over time executed over 100 drone and missile strikes, targeting merchant vessels from more than 35 diverse nations. The recent successful interception by the US forces and the absence of reported injuries or damage underlines the effectiveness of the countermeasures employed by the Operation Prosperity Guardian.

United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

