en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has conducted a significant military strike in Sanaa, Yemen, marking a notable escalation in ongoing operations aimed at neutralizing threats and asserting the nation’s foreign policy stance. The strike, part of a broader strategy to counter security threats, targeted a radar site controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Strategic Military Action

Following a series of drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the US military retaliated with a strike on a Houthi-controlled site using Tomahawk land attack missiles. This was announced amidst warnings from President Joe Biden hinting at possible further strikes. The precision-guided operation, which involved over 150 munitions, targeted 28 locations across Houthi-controlled areas. The strike was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, currently recovering from complications post prostate cancer surgery.

Retaliation and Rising Tensions

In response to the U.S. military action, the Houthi rebels have vowed to retaliate fiercely, raising the specter of an escalated conflict in the region. Subsequent to the initial strike, an additional strike was carried out against Houthi positions, aiming to secure maritime traffic in the Red Sea. This joint operation of the U.S. and British militaries is a direct response to continuous Houthi attacks disrupting shipping and damaging vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

International Repercussions

The U.S. has also imposed new sanctions aimed at disrupting commodity shipments that fund the Houthis and their Iranian backers. The U.N. Security Council, in response to the ongoing attacks, issued a resolution urging the Houthis to cease their activities immediately. Despite the airstrikes and international pressure, the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council has pledged to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. The military actions and counteractions have intensified the dialogue on international law, sovereignty, and the efficacy of military interventions in securing long-term stability.

0
Military Terrorism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
18 seconds ago
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an unprecedented $3 billion in military support to Ukraine for the upcoming financial year, marking the United Kingdom’s largest annual aid package to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion. This commitment was announced during Sunak’s visit to Kyiv, where he signed a decade-long bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
UK's Largest Ever Military Aid to Ukraine: A Firm Stand Against Russian Aggression
36 mins ago
UK's Largest Ever Military Aid to Ukraine: A Firm Stand Against Russian Aggression
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
1 hour ago
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
2 mins ago
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
29 mins ago
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
31 mins ago
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
21 seconds
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
23 seconds
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
55 seconds
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
1 min
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
2 mins
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
2 mins
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
31 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app