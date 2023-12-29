en English
Security

US Military Reassures Shipping Companies Amid Houthi Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:01 am EST
US Military Reassures Shipping Companies Amid Houthi Threats

In the face of mounting threats from Yemen-based Houthi rebels, the United States military has been actively working to reassure shipping companies about the safety of navigating through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. This initiative, part of a broader effort to maintain the flow of commerce through these strategic maritime corridors, comes directly from the Pentagon. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Bryon McGarry, a Defense Department spokesperson for the Middle East and Africa, conveyed that regular contact with the industry is being maintained to understand their concerns and assure them of the multinational force’s presence for secure passage.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Global Effort

As a response to the Houthi rebel attacks in the Southern Red Sea, the US has announced the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian. This initiative, under the Combined Maritime Forces, aims to ensure the safety of merchant vessels passing through the region. The Pentagon had planned to launch a 20-nation naval fleet to safeguard ships in the Red Sea from Houthi missiles. However, the plan has faced hurdles, with several prospective members declining to join the US-led operation. Despite these setbacks, the international community remains deeply concerned about the security of the Suez Canal. Significant disruption in this area would have far-reaching global economic repercussions.

(Read Also: Escalating Middle East Tensions: Potential for a Broader Regional Conflict)

Strengthening Maritime Security Amid Rising Threats

With the threat landscape becoming increasingly complex, tackling these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, has arrived in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit, reiterating the importance of maintaining a robust presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship, deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, has been conducting training, exercises, and operations to support maritime stability and security.

(Read Also: Germany and EU Partners Mull Over New Maritime Mission Amid Security Concerns in the Red Sea)

Addressing Industry Concerns and Ensuring Safe Passage

In the face of the escalating situation, shipping companies have been seeking the American-led coalition’s proactive measures to address the source of the threat. The industry’s concerns are valid, with half of the container ship fleet avoiding the route due to the threat of attacks, leading to higher prices for oil and consumer goods. The Pentagon remains committed to gauging industry needs and providing reassurance for safe maritime travel. The Red Sea security initiative, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, brings together forces from numerous countries to function as a sea highway patrol. Though details of its operation remain undisclosed, it is certain the initiative will continue until the threat to international shipping in these waterways has been sufficiently mitigated.

Security United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

