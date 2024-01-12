en English
US Military Official Refutes Houthi Claims of Retaliatory Attacks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
A senior United States military official has refuted the Houthi rebels’ claim of retaliatory attacks on American and British naval vessels. Amid the escalating tensions and enduring conflicts in the region, this declaration serves to clarify the current situation. The Houthi movement, also widely known as Ansar Allah, asserts control over a substantial chunk of Yemen and has been embroiled in a protracted conflict with the Yemeni government. This government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which includes the UK and US. The US military’s statement is aimed at providing an official perspective on the alleged attacks, which, as per their observations, have not taken place.

US Military Denies Houthi Retaliation

In an explicit denial, a high-ranking US military official asserted that no retaliatory assaults had been executed on either US or allied forces by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, or Gulf of Aden. The official further clarified that the overnight strikes were a reaction to the continual drone and missile launches by the Yemeni faction on international shipping lanes. The primary objective of these strikes was to disable the Houthis’ ability to target maritime vessels.

Tensions Escalate Amidst Ongoing Conflicts

The ongoing conflicts within the region have seen a surge in tensions, particularly as the Houthi rebellion continues to confront the Yemeni government. The Yemeni government, bolstered by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia—which includes the US and UK—has been locked in battle with the Houthis for territorial control. The US military’s denial of the Houthi’s alleged retaliatory strikes comes as part of these larger geopolitical dynamics.

The Significance of the US Military’s Statement

The US military’s denial carries significant weight in the current geopolitical scenario. By refuting the Houthi’s claims, it aims to establish a clear narrative and present an official stance on the issue. The statement is not just a dismissal of the Houthi’s claims but a reinforcement of the US’s active role and vigilance in the region’s complex dynamics.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

