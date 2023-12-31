en English
Military

US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into Future of Military Aviation

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm EST
US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into Future of Military Aviation

The United States military has once again demonstrated its commitment to space exploration and technological advancement. The launch of the X-37B space plane signifies the military’s continued interest in space capabilities, which are increasingly seen as critical to national security and operational readiness.

The Secretive Mission

On Thursday, the US military’s X-37B space plane set off on a classified mission that is expected to last at least a couple of years. The reusable plane, which carried classified experiments and had no crew on board, took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, an orbital test vehicle built by Boeing that resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles, but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet long. The space plane is designed to orbit between 150 and 500 miles high and has an autonomous landing system.

The Implications

While the specific objectives of this mission remain undisclosed to the public, space missions led by the military often involve testing new space technologies, conducting experiments with potential military applications, or deploying satellites for reconnaissance and communication purposes. The long duration of such missions suggests the use of advanced propulsion and life support systems that can support extended operations in space.

The Future of Military Aviation

Looking ahead, the US Air Force has secret plans to release the SR-72 ‘Son of the Blackbird’ in 2025, a hypersonic surveillance aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs. The unmanned plane is capable of reaching speeds that could travel from the US to Europe in 90 minutes and is set to revolutionize military aviation. However, it will also have to contend with new dangers such as directed-energy weapons and hypersonic munitions.

Military United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

