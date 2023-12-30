en English
Conflict & Defence

US Military Launches Secretive X-37B Space Plane on Classified Mission

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:25 am EST
US Military Launches Secretive X-37B Space Plane on Classified Mission

The US military, with the assistance of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch vehicle, has successfully launched its secretive X-37B space plane into orbit on a classified mission. The X-37B, serving as a testbed for both the Defense Department and NASA, carries an aura of mystery, with its objectives and duration undisclosed to the public. This launch marks the space plane’s seventh flight and its first lift-off on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy vehicle.

Advancing Capabilities in Space

Operated by the US Space Force, the X-37B’s mission is speculated to involve testing new orbital regimes and future space domain awareness technologies. While the full details of the mission remain obscured, the operations are believed to be part of an ongoing effort to advance the US military’s capabilities in space. The launch comes mere days after a similar Chinese spacecraft released unidentified objects into orbit, adding another layer to the secrecy surrounding such missions.

(Read Also: US Military’s Space Plane Embarks on New Clandestine Mission)

The Strategic Importance of Space

Military interest in space has been escalating, with countries like China testing anti-satellite missiles and jamming systems. The X-37B’s launch underscores the strategic importance that space holds for national security and technological advancement. The space plane is not only capable of deploying various payloads, but also conducting technology experiments on long-duration orbital flights, which are anticipated to last several years.

(Read Also: China Warns US Over South China Sea Conflict; Domestic Progress in the Philippines)

Speculations and Implications

The X-37B is also carrying a NASA experiment known as the Seeds-2 project, aimed at studying how plant seeds are affected by prolonged exposure to the harsh radiation in space. However, the continued investment in such clandestine missions has led to speculation. Some believe these operations could range from surveillance and reconnaissance to testing new space technologies, underlining the profound implications these missions could have for both civilian and military applications.

Conflict & Defence Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

