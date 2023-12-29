US Military Intercepts Houthi Attack on International Shipping

In a swift response to an attempted attack on international shipping in the Southern Red Sea, the United States military intercepted a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthi forces on December 28. This incident marks a disturbing trend with the 22nd such attempt since October 19, luckily resulting in no reported injuries or damage. The US Central Command announced this development via a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The USS Mason’s Defiance

The USS Mason, an American destroyer, was the key player in the interception of the drone and missile, ensuring no damage to any of the 18 ships present in the area. This incident is the latest in a series of attempted attacks on international shipping by the Houthi since mid-October. The Houthi, backed by Iran, claim their targets include Israel and Israeli-linked vessels, in a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is currently battling Hamas.

US Response to Houthi Aggression

The US military has accused Iran of not only backing the Houthi but also of supplying weapons, financing, and other forms of assistance to the Yemeni group. In response to this threat, the US has led the formation of a new naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the region. Despite the threat, the US has so far relied on economic sanctions rather than military force against the Houthis, a strategy that has been criticized for failing to deter further attacks.

The Economic Implications

The Houthi aggression at sea is causing an economic impact, with some ships avoiding the faster route through Middle Eastern waterways. The attacks pose a significant threat to a transit route responsible for up to 12 percent of global trade. The US response has been to establish a multinational naval task force to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea, and issue sanctions against one individual and three entities for facilitating Iranian funding for the Houthis. The sanctioned parties are accused of facilitating the transfer of millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of an individual affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

