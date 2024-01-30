US Military Donates $1.4M Worth of Equipment to Kenya Forces

The United States military, under the aegis of its Africa Command (AFRICOM), has endowed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) with a donation of personal protective equipment valued at more than 220 million Kenyan Shillings. The handover ceremony was held at the Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi on a recent Tuesday, underscoring the ongoing collaboration between the two military forces.

Donation Details

The equipment, totalling 6,730 pieces, comprises soft body armor, ballistic helmets, and ballistic plates. This armament is designed to provide robust protection against small arms fire and heavier ammunition, enhancing the safety of KDF service personnel who are actively engaged in counterterrorism and peacekeeping missions within the region.

Military Optimism

Major General Juma Mwinyika of the Eastern Command expressed his optimism about the donation's impact on the military's operational capabilities. "This generous donation will not only bolster our personnel's safety but also enhance our ability to fulfill our responsibilities," Mwinyika stated during the ceremony.

U.S. Commitment

Major General Kenneth Ekman of U.S. AFRICOM underscored the donation as a reflection of the U.S. commitment to supporting the security initiatives of its global partners. "The United States remains resolute in its commitment to foster security, prosperity, and welfare across Africa," Ekman stated. The donation follows a historic visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Kenya in September 2023, marking the first such visit by a U.S. Defense Secretary in 47 years.