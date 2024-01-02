en English
Iran

US Military Destroys Houthi Rebel Boats, Escalates Tensions in Red Sea

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
US Military Destroys Houthi Rebel Boats, Escalates Tensions in Red Sea

In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States military has taken direct action against the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, sinking three of their vessels. In a series of engagements within a 24-hour span, US forces repelled two separate attempts by the Houthis to attack a commercial cargo ship, resulting in the elimination of at least ten Houthi combatants.

US Military’s Decisive Action

The naval helicopters from the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and the USS Gravely sprang into action after receiving a distress call from a container ship, the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou. The Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, had fired upon the ship and were within 20 meters of boarding it. Reacting swiftly, the US forces opened fire in self-defense, sinking three Houthi boats and neutralizing the threat.

Impact on Global Shipping

The ongoing threat posed by the Houthi rebels has led to major repercussions for global trade. Several of the world’s largest shipping companies, including Maersk, have begun bypassing the affected maritime route. This decision, whilst ensuring the safety of their vessels and crew, also disrupts the flow of goods between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal, a route responsible for handling about 12% of global trade.

Escalating Regional Tensions

The situation has also ramped up regional tensions, especially with Iran, the primary supporter of the Houthis. After the US Navy’s action against the Houthi boats, Iran dispatched the Alborz destroyer to the Red Sea. This move complicates efforts to secure the vital waterway and exacerbates the already heightened tensions. Iran has accused the United Kingdom and the United States of contributing to the escalating conflict, while the US military remains determined to safeguard ships in the Red Sea waters near Yemen under Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

