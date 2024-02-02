US Military Conducts Airstrikes on 85 Targets in Syria and Iraq

The United States military has executed a series of airstrikes across seven locations, four in Syria and three in Iraq, hitting 85 targets. The operations, led by Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, were influenced by optimal weather conditions. Preliminary findings indicate that the intended targets were successfully hit, with numerous secondary explosions observed, likely due to the presence of ammunition and logistics sites.

Strategic Airstrikes

The air assault was launched on sites used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The massive barrage of strikes hit over 85 targets, including command and control headquarters, intelligence centers, and rockets and missile storage sites. The strikes were meticulously orchestrated to avoid civilian casualties and were based on clear evidence of their connection to attacks on US personnel in the region.

Retaliation for US Personnel Loss

These airstrikes were retaliation for the recent killing of three US service members. The strikes aimed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups, resulting in the destruction of critical sites and the deaths of at least 18 Iran-backed fighters in eastern Syria. The US has emphasized that while they do not seek conflict in the Middle East, they will respond to any harm against Americans.

A Violation of Sovereignty?

The Iraqi army condemned the airstrikes as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Despite this, the Biden administration has made it clear that the US would take military action after the drone attack by Iran-backed militants at a remote US base in Jordan. The Biden administration is seemingly shifting from strikes to deter Iranian-backed militias and Iranian units to efforts that would degrade their power.