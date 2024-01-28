US Merchant Ships in Red Sea Crosshairs Amid Operation Prosperity Guardian Secrecy

In an escalating sequence of events, two US-flagged merchant ships manned by American mariners have been targeted by the Houthis in the Red Sea, leading to a forced reversal of course. This incident has sparked pressing concerns about the US Navy's duty to safeguard such vessels, and even broader concerns regarding the secrecy surrounding the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea.

Secrecy and Suppression

Until recently, there was a free flow of communication between shipping executives, sailors, and the press about the security issues at hand. However, this month witnessed a shift as the Department of Defense started pressuring individuals to avoid speaking with the press, with threats that their security clearances could be compromised. Matters further escalated when the press, including gCaptain and Dr. Sal Mercogliano, were accused of endangering ships by disseminating information that could potentially aid the Houthis in locating US-flagged ships.

The Echo of History

This situation harkens back to the "Loose Lips Sink Ships" campaign during World War II, where the blame for ship sinkings was deflected from a lack of protection to the merchant mariners allegedly leaking sensitive information. Despite factual evidence to the contrary, this narrative persisted. Today, the primary threat to the Merchant Marine is perceived to be the lack of support from military and political leaders, rather than direct enemy action.

The Need for Transparency and Support

Suppressing discussions on the risks faced by US-flagged ships inhibits public awareness and consequently, the political momentum needed to bolster their protection. The Merchant Marine finds itself mired in apathy due to a lack of leadership and a compelling narrative. The article suggests that publicizing these vulnerabilities and demanding proper security measures is essential for their survival. Despite the looming threats posed by the Houthis, Iran, Russia, and China, no US Merchant Mariners have been killed or seriously injured in the Red Sea. However, if these vulnerabilities are not confronted, the future could be grim for the Merchant Marine, especially in the event of a large-scale war.

In conclusion, engaging with the media is crucial for both the Merchant Marine and the US Navy to secure public attention and support. This engagement is critical to ensure that the struggles of the Merchant Marine are not overlooked and that they receive the protection they are due.