Business

US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
The US manufacturing sector has not seen any signs of expansion for the 15th month in a row, according to the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing survey for December. Despite a slight rise from November’s reading, the Manufacturing Index is still stuck at 47.4, under the growth indicative threshold of 50, highlighting an ongoing contraction in the sector.

Declining Demand and Backlog of Orders

The survey reported a decrease in demand, with new orders contracting at a faster pace. The new export orders index, although stable, remains disappointingly low. The backlog of orders index has seen some improvement but continues to signal a substantial contraction. The data underscores the persistent challenges facing the manufacturing industry, with demand failing to pick up and orders piling up.

Reactions and Adjustments

Reflecting on the state of affairs, Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, shed light on the cautious approach companies are adopting amidst the ongoing softness in orders. Firms are carefully managing their outputs, adjusting to the slowdown in the manufacturing sector. The contraction of the ISM Manufacturing Index continues to hold Wall Street’s attention, with market movements expected to be closely tied to any unexpected deviations from the index.

Broader Market Implications

The manufacturing contraction also impacts other sectors. Alstom’s stock has seen a sharp decline, contributing to the fall of the CAC40 below 7500 points. Analysts are closely watching the index and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for potential rate cut debates. Other discussions include stock recommendations for Blackstone, Citigroup, Icon, Amazon, and Broadcom, potential acquisition of Atos Cybersecurity Unit by Airbus for up to $2 billion, and the inability of year-end hedge fund short-covering to boost oil prices.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

