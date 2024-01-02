US Maintains Leadership in Microelectronics amid Global Tech Race

In the world of microelectronics and semiconductor industry, the United States has recognized its key role in maintaining leadership, understanding its critical importance for technological advancement and national security. This realization was primarily triggered by a report released towards the end of the Obama administration, highlighting the country’s vulnerability in the chip industry due to physical limitations encountered in traditional chip manufacturing methods. Consequently, the federal science and technology community was encouraged to focus on advancing microelectronics research, a need further reinforced five and a half years later, in 2022, when Congress and the President took legislative actions to support the industry.

US’s Stance Against China’s Technological Advancement

Recently, the Dutch firm ASML, a major player in the global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, was coerced into cancelling shipments of its high-end chipmaking gear to China, following a pressure campaign by the US. This move was part of a broader strategy aimed at preventing China from advancing its semiconductor technology industry. The US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced new export rules on advanced computing semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, further tightening the grip on technology exports to China.

Implication of Export Restrictions

ASML’s compliance with the US’s directives has significant implications for China, as ASML is the world’s only manufacturer of such machines. The ban could potentially force China to develop its own technology, which could be challenging given the forecasted increase in global semiconductor capacity by 6.4% in 2024. Despite these restraints, China is projected to increase its share of global semiconductor production, potentially owing to significant capacity growth in 2023 and 2024.

US’s Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Industry

Aside from restricting foreign competition, the US has also been working towards strengthening its domestic semiconductor industry. One such effort is the establishment of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s CHIPS Program Office, which has defined rules aimed at preventing the improper use of federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing. Additionally, the CHIPS and Science Act was signed in August 2022 to boost American semiconductor research, development, and production. These proactive steps underline the US’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the high-stakes technological race.