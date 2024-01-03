en English
Automotive

US Light Vehicle Sales Soar to Four-Year High Amid Market Fluctuations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
US Light Vehicle Sales Soar to Four-Year High Amid Market Fluctuations

US light vehicle sales in 2023 soared to a four-year high, reaching 15.5 million – a zenith heralded by a robust December performance. An 11.8% year-on-year surge in December sales marked the zenith, the largest such increase since 1997, according to Wards Auto. However, the path to this peak was not without its pitfalls, with labor-related plant shutdowns in late September to October causing a noticeable dip in November.

A Year of Peaks and Troughs

These shutdowns led to a 15% drop in the sales of vehicles, a significant blow to the industry. If these vehicles had maintained their previous year’s performance, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for November would have been a staggering 15.9 million units. Despite this setback, the market showed resilience, with demand for crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) remaining strong. CUVs comprised over half of all sales for the second time in history, underlining their dominant market position.

Shifts in Consumer Preferences

The sectors most severely hit by the labor strikes were pickups, SUVs, and vans, suggesting possible changes in consumer preferences or a shift in availability impacting these segments. Notwithstanding these fluctuating trends, the fourth quarter of 2023 witnessed a 17.2% rise in sales compared to the same period in 2022, with light trucks capturing a record share of 85.8%, indicating a preference for larger vehicles. Despite high prices, rising interest rates, labor strikes, and a computer chip shortage, consumers remained resilient. However, there are signs of a cooling market, with average auto sales prices peaking in December 2022 at over $47,300, but have since started to fall.

Electric Vehicles Gain Momentum

The industry also saw significant progress in electrification, with electric vehicle sales growing by 47% to a record 1.19 million for the full year. EV market share reached 7.6%, a promising uptick despite the US lagging behind countries like China, Germany, and Norway in EV adoption. Notably, automakers like General Motors, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan posted strong sales increases, while Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks and Toyota’s RAV4 small SUV continued to be the top sellers in the US market. The industry is also grappling with concerns over an EV market slowdown, with some automakers scaling back on their electrification targets.

Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

