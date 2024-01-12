US-Led Coalition Strikes in Yemen: Insights from Senator Joni Ernst

In a resounding demonstration of power, the US-led coalition recently carried out large scale retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. These strikes, involving a blend of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, were launched from Navy surface ships and a US Navy submarine. The move, as President Joe Biden describes, was a defensive action following a series of attacks by the militants on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Fallout of the Strikes

As a result of the strikes, five people were reported killed, and six others wounded. The strikes targeted the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The US, standing firm in its right to self-defense, has warned of follow-on actions to protect US forces if necessary.

A Multinational Coalition

These military strikes were not a solo act by the United States. Britain joined in, targeting multiple Houthi locations with fighter jets and Tomahawks fired from Navy ships. The strikes involved over 60 targets at 16 locations with over 100 precision-guided munitions used. Echoing the sentiment of President Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the strikes a limited, necessary, and proportionate action in self-defense.

A Firsthand Account from Senator Ernst

Amid these developments, Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa and the first female combat veteran elected to the US Senate, spoke on the Guy Benson Show about her recent trip to the Middle East and the current strikes. While the details of her response to a possible Vice Presidential bid remain undisclosed, her dialogue served as a platform to express her views on international affairs and reflect on her service as a combat veteran.

In the face of the ongoing conflict, the Houthi rebels have vowed retaliation for the attacks. The international response to the strikes varies, with some allies providing support while others expressing concerns and opting not to participate. The escalating conflict has raised concerns about its impact on regional security and stability, and the potential for a broader Middle East conflict.