US Launches Renewed Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
US Launches Renewed Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a series of renewed airstrikes, the United States has targeted Houthi rebel positions across Yemen, including the Sanaa International Airport. The military actions are part of an ongoing operation to diminish the influence and military power of the Houthi rebels who have been locked in a protracted conflict with the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition.

US and Britain Strikes in Yemen

The United States, in partnership with Britain, launched the military strikes following Houthi rebel attacks on commercial ships traversing the Red Sea. President Joe Biden described the strikes as a response to unprecedented Houthi attacks on commercial vessels. The strikes, involving more than 150 munitions, targeted nearly 30 locations, including the al Dailami air base north of the capital Sanaa, the airport in Hodeidah, a camp east of Saada, the Taiz city airport, and an airport near Hajjah.

First Military Intervention Since 2016

These strikes mark the first military intervention on Yemeni territory since 2016 and the first reaction to drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October. The U.S. strikes were targeted at a radar site and 28 other locations associated with drone and missile attacks. The majority of the targeted locations were in rural areas, significantly reducing the possibility of high civilian casualties. President Biden has declared the strikes a ‘success’ and emphasized continued U.S. response to Houthi’s ‘outrageous behavior.’

Implications of the Strikes

These strikes reflect the U.S.’s continued involvement in the region, supporting the Saudi-led coalition’s efforts to reinstate the internationally recognized Yemeni government and to counter the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The situation in Yemen remains volatile and complex, with various international and regional powers involved, leading to one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. The strikes on locations such as the Sanaa International Airport have raised concerns about the impact on civilian infrastructure and the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

United States Yemen
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

