US Launches Major Air Assault in Iraq and Syria in Response to Drone Strike

In a significant military response, the United States has launched air assaults on over 85 sites in Iraq and Syria, associated with Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This action comes in retaliation to a recent drone strike in Jordan that claimed the lives of three U.S. troops. The targets included command and control facilities, intelligence centers, and weapon storage sites.

Operation Details and Future Plans

With more than 125 precision munitions deployed from various aircraft, the strikes were meticulously planned to minimize civilian casualties. The operation, as indicated by President Joe Biden, is the beginning of a tiered response. The U.S. has carefully avoided direct targets within Iran to prevent an escalation of the ongoing conflict.

Reactions to the Airstrikes

Syrian state media and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported casualties, but specific numbers were not disclosed. The Iraqi army has condemned the strikes, labeling them as a breach of sovereignty. Despite this, U.S. officials maintain that they had informed the Iraqi government prior to the assault.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The U.S. holds Iran-backed militias accountable for the recent attacks on its interests, including the drone strike in Jordan. Some of these militias have announced their intent to continue fighting, presenting themselves as defenders of Palestine amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Iran, on the other hand, denies involvement in the Jordan attack. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has cautioned of a strong response to any aggression. The situation remains highly tense, with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin labeling it a 'dangerous moment in the Middle East' and reinforcing the U.S. commitment to protecting its interests and citizens.