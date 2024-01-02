en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Labour Market Sees Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs of Living

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
US Labour Market Sees Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs of Living

Despite the rising costs of living, the average weekly wage for workers in the United States has seen an increase of 1.7% from 2019 to 2023. This increase is credited to a robust labour market that has led to significant wage rises for certain occupations. A study conducted by Payscale, a compensation data firm, has unveiled ten jobs that have experienced the fastest compensation growth in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Insights into the Wage Growth

The survey by Payscale involved over 3,500 employees across 15 different job titles and shed light on the median salaries of these positions. The wage increases in these jobs are considered unusual due to their substantial nature within the context of the current economy, reflecting a broader trend of wage growth in select sectors. This suggests that certain skills and roles are in high demand, leading to increased wages as employers vie to attract and retain talent.

Future Outlook

The projected US Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for November 2023 is expected to print between 8.3 to 8.5 million job openings, lower than the October 2023 figure of 8.73 million. This reduction is attributed to tighter monetary policy and companies leveraging AI to improve productivity. GlobalData forecasts a subdued trend in new job postings moving forward, with job opening numbers expected to revert to pre-pandemic levels of around 7.5 million per month over the course of the first half of 2024.

Unionization and Wage Increases

In 2023, the US saw high-profile union wins across multiple sectors, despite federal statistics showing a decline in unionization rates. The combination of inflation and a tight job market led to significant wage increases and fewer available workers, increasing the power of labor unions. Many unions secured substantial wage gains and protections, suggesting that the momentum for unions may lead to increased unionization rates. However, employers maintain a significant advantage in defeating union activity due to outdated federal labor laws and pro-employer court rulings.

Minimum wage is set to increase in 22 states in 2024, affecting about 10 million workers. The increases vary by state, with Hawaii having the biggest increase to $14 per hour. The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, despite increased living costs and housing expenses. Some lawmakers are pushing for the minimum wage to be increased to $17 by 2028, arguing that the current minimum wage is a ‘starvation wage’ and needs to be raised to a living wage. The Economic Policy Institute reports that the average minimum wage among the 22 states implementing an increase will be $13.36 per hour, which is still not enough to get by.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove

By BNN Correspondents

Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht

By Safak Costu

Yamaha Launches ENYRING: A Game-Changer in E-Bike Battery Swapping

By BNN Correspondents

InMode's Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By Shivani Chauhan

Ruchir Sharma's Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka's Economic Situation ...
@Business · 43 seconds
Ruchir Sharma's Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka's Economic Situation ...
heart comment 0
Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors
StellarAlgo: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in Sports

By Sakchi Khandelwal

StellarAlgo: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in Sports
Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply
Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President

By Israel Ojoko

Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
12 seconds
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
18 seconds
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
26 seconds
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
28 seconds
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
29 seconds
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
30 seconds
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
31 seconds
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
31 seconds
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
34 seconds
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app