US Labour Market Sees Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs of Living

Despite the rising costs of living, the average weekly wage for workers in the United States has seen an increase of 1.7% from 2019 to 2023. This increase is credited to a robust labour market that has led to significant wage rises for certain occupations. A study conducted by Payscale, a compensation data firm, has unveiled ten jobs that have experienced the fastest compensation growth in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Insights into the Wage Growth

The survey by Payscale involved over 3,500 employees across 15 different job titles and shed light on the median salaries of these positions. The wage increases in these jobs are considered unusual due to their substantial nature within the context of the current economy, reflecting a broader trend of wage growth in select sectors. This suggests that certain skills and roles are in high demand, leading to increased wages as employers vie to attract and retain talent.

Future Outlook

The projected US Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for November 2023 is expected to print between 8.3 to 8.5 million job openings, lower than the October 2023 figure of 8.73 million. This reduction is attributed to tighter monetary policy and companies leveraging AI to improve productivity. GlobalData forecasts a subdued trend in new job postings moving forward, with job opening numbers expected to revert to pre-pandemic levels of around 7.5 million per month over the course of the first half of 2024.

Unionization and Wage Increases

In 2023, the US saw high-profile union wins across multiple sectors, despite federal statistics showing a decline in unionization rates. The combination of inflation and a tight job market led to significant wage increases and fewer available workers, increasing the power of labor unions. Many unions secured substantial wage gains and protections, suggesting that the momentum for unions may lead to increased unionization rates. However, employers maintain a significant advantage in defeating union activity due to outdated federal labor laws and pro-employer court rulings.

Minimum wage is set to increase in 22 states in 2024, affecting about 10 million workers. The increases vary by state, with Hawaii having the biggest increase to $14 per hour. The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, despite increased living costs and housing expenses. Some lawmakers are pushing for the minimum wage to be increased to $17 by 2028, arguing that the current minimum wage is a ‘starvation wage’ and needs to be raised to a living wage. The Economic Policy Institute reports that the average minimum wage among the 22 states implementing an increase will be $13.36 per hour, which is still not enough to get by.