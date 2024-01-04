US Labor Agency Accuses SpaceX of Illegally Firing Workers Critical of Elon Musk

On January 3rd, 2024, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a federal labor agency, filed a complaint against SpaceX, accusing the company of unlawful termination of eight employees. These individuals were purportedly dismissed after they circulated a letter criticizing the company’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, for his conduct on Twitter that they deemed a ‘distraction and embarrassment’.

Allegations Against SpaceX

The letter, shared amongst SpaceX personnel, put into question Musk’s sexually suggestive tweets since 2020. The employees argued that Musk’s behavior was in direct contradiction to the company’s policies on diversity and workplace misconduct, urging SpaceX to publicly denounce his actions.

The complaint from the NLRB contends that SpaceX violated federal labor law, which protects employees’ rights to collectively advocate for improved working conditions. It also alleges that SpaceX engaged in interrogation and disparagement of the employees involved, and threatened further dismissals for similar conduct.

Implications for SpaceX

SpaceX has remained silent on these allegations. Should the case remain unsettled, it will proceed to a hearing with an administrative judge on March 5, 2024. The NLRB has the authority to mandate the reinstatement and back pay for wrongful terminations, and repeated violations could lead to escalated penalties.

A Pattern of Labor Issues

This complaint adds to a series of accusations against Musk-led companies for labor and employment law violations, including unreported workplace injuries at SpaceX, illegal terminations at X (previously known as Twitter), and race discrimination at Tesla. This pattern of labor issues paints a concerning picture of the working conditions within companies under Elon Musk’s leadership, raising questions about the future of these innovative yet controversial enterprises.