International Relations

US, Japan, and South Korea Launch Trilateral Missile Tracking System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the United States, Japan, and South Korea have synchronized their defenses by launching a real-time early warning information system to track North Korean missile activity. This system, now fully functional, forms part of a broader push towards enhancing trilateral military cooperation, with a comprehensive multi-year trilateral exercise plan set to roll out in January 2024.

Strategic Implications of Trilateral Security

The publicized motive for this system is to bolster collective responses to North Korean missile launches by minimizing detection errors. Nonetheless, its strategic implications extend much further, reshaping the regional security dynamic and adding a new layer of complexity to the geostrategic landscape, especially vis-à-vis China. The United States has been advocating for this trilateral security cooperation as a means to contain China’s influence, leveraging its well-established alliances with Japan and South Korea.

Domestic Politics and Regional Security

Domestic politics in South Korea have historically been a stumbling block towards deeper military integration with Japan. However, the current administration under Yoon Suk-yeol has made significant strides in advancing security cooperation. This trilateral collaboration includes missile defense and joint military exercises, viewed by many as a move to incorporate South Korea into a US-led missile defense system and form a quasi-military alliance aimed at containing China.

Geostrategic Balance and Tensions

This development is tipping the scales of strategic balance in Northeast Asia, stirring up regional tensions and prompting countermeasures from neighboring nations. The trilateral alliance is not universally endorsed by Japan and South Korea, as it risks inflaming a Cold War-like pattern and deteriorating South Korea’s strategic environment. Yet, in contrast to the militaristic approach of the US-led alliance, China continues to champion regional peace and stability, cooperation, and win-win outcomes.

International Relations North Korea United States
