en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

In an unprecedented move, the United States has issued a significant recall for a wide range of Mercedes-Benz models. The trigger for this recall is a defect in the fuel pump impeller, which poses a severe risk of vehicles losing power. The recall, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), includes 79,676 vehicles.

Models and Production Dates

The affected models span from the years 2021 to 2024 and cover an extensive roster of Mercedes-Benz lines. These lines include the GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, CLS, AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and G-Class. These vehicles were produced between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

Discovery of the Defect

The issue with the fuel pump impellers was first identified in June 2022. This identification was due to reports of inconsistent power delivery in non-U.S. markets. A meticulous six-month investigation traced the problem to the fuel pump impellers. They were found to be deforming due to material irregularities from a specific batch provided by a sub-supplier.

Implications of the Defect

The deformation of the impellers can cause mechanical resistance within the fuel pump housing. This resistance can lead to the shutdown of the fuel pump and potential loss of vehicle propulsion. This issue significantly increases the risk of accidents or injury. Owners may notice rough engine performance or receive a warning message before the shutdown occurs.

Recall and Remedy

Mercedes-Benz dealers were informed of the recall on December 28, 2023, with owner notifications set to occur by February 13, 2024. Dealers are instructed to replace the faulty fuel delivery modules at no cost to the vehicle owners. The sub-supplier has since altered the production process as of April 3, 2023, to prevent further occurrences of the defect.

0
Automotive Safety United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian's Georgia Megafactory

By Geeta Pillai

Ford Unveils New Ranger for China: A Shift Towards German Gearbox Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Madera South High School's Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious AED Accreditation

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

By BNN Correspondents

Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads ...
@Automotive · 16 mins
Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads ...
heart comment 0
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

By Geeta Pillai

CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations
Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old
2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
10 seconds
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
21 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
31 seconds
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
39 seconds
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
57 seconds
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
1 min
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
1 min
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
1 min
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app