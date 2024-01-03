US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

In an unprecedented move, the United States has issued a significant recall for a wide range of Mercedes-Benz models. The trigger for this recall is a defect in the fuel pump impeller, which poses a severe risk of vehicles losing power. The recall, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), includes 79,676 vehicles.

Models and Production Dates

The affected models span from the years 2021 to 2024 and cover an extensive roster of Mercedes-Benz lines. These lines include the GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, CLS, AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and G-Class. These vehicles were produced between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

Discovery of the Defect

The issue with the fuel pump impellers was first identified in June 2022. This identification was due to reports of inconsistent power delivery in non-U.S. markets. A meticulous six-month investigation traced the problem to the fuel pump impellers. They were found to be deforming due to material irregularities from a specific batch provided by a sub-supplier.

Implications of the Defect

The deformation of the impellers can cause mechanical resistance within the fuel pump housing. This resistance can lead to the shutdown of the fuel pump and potential loss of vehicle propulsion. This issue significantly increases the risk of accidents or injury. Owners may notice rough engine performance or receive a warning message before the shutdown occurs.

Recall and Remedy

Mercedes-Benz dealers were informed of the recall on December 28, 2023, with owner notifications set to occur by February 13, 2024. Dealers are instructed to replace the faulty fuel delivery modules at no cost to the vehicle owners. The sub-supplier has since altered the production process as of April 3, 2023, to prevent further occurrences of the defect.