US-Israel Tensions Rise: Pentagon, Israeli Defense Ministers Discuss Gaza Strategy Amid UN Ceasefire Dispute

The Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to defeat Hamas without a ground invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, at a time of escalating tensions between the two countries.

Advertisment

General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters on Monday that Austin's scheduled morning meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is still taking place, despite Israel canceling the visit of a high-level delegation to Washington this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the visit in protest at the UN Security Council resolution on Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire, the US abstention and its decision not to use the "veto" veto, and the resolution was passed by 14 votes without opposition.

Strategic Discussions amid Humanitarian Crisis

Advertisment

"There are ways to deal with the threat posed by Hamas, also taking into account the safety of civilians. A lot of it is taken from lessons, our own lessons, and operations that we carried out in urban environments. I expect the talks to cover these matters."

In turn, Israel considers that it cannot defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, as it says that the movement has 4 battalions with thousands of fighters.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Israeli attack led to the death of more than 32 thousand Palestinians, and pushed a third of the Strip's population to the brink of famine, following the large-scale Israeli attack on Gaza following the Hamas attack on the settlements of the Gaza envelope on the seventh of last October.

Advertisment

UN Resolution and US-Israel Relations

A UN Security Council resolution called for a ceasefire during Ramadan.

Netanyahu accused the United States of "backing down" from an "established position" by allowing the vote to pass without linking the ceasefire to the release of detainees in Gaza.

Advertisment

The dispute points to the deterioration of relations between the United States and Israel as the military offensive on Gaza continues, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis there.

Continued Dialogue and Reflections

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the United States was disappointed by the decision to cancel the delegation's visit this week, adding that the talks with Gallant were likely to include some of what the United States intends to discuss with the Israeli delegation about the possible invasion of Rafah.

Advertisment

The White House was referring to the discussion of possible alternatives to the ground invasion of Rafah.

On Monday, Gallant met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Kirby said that such meetings are not a substitute for meetings of the two delegations.