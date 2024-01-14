en English
Israel

US-Israel Relations Strained as Gaza Conflict Hits Day 100

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
As the Gaza conflict enters its hundredth day, a discernible shift in US-Israel relations is apparent. US President Joe Biden’s patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be waning. The root of Biden’s frustration lies in Netanyahu’s consistent disregard for Biden’s requests related to the ongoing war in Gaza. Highlighting the severity of the situation, a US official revealed that the two leaders have not engaged in any communication for over 20 days.

Unanswered Calls and Unmet Expectations

Netanyahu’s refusal to heed Biden’s calls for facilitating aid to Gaza and releasing Palestinian Authority funds has been a significant cause for the US President’s mounting frustration. This disregard has been perceived as a significant setback to the US’s efforts to push for reforms in the Palestinian Authority and has strained relations between the two nations.

The Post-War Scenario: A Bone of Contention

Further adding to the tension is Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza, which US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has labelled as unfeasible. The US and Israel’s disagreement extends beyond the immediate conflict and delves into the future of Gaza, civilian protection, Palestinian Authority tax funds as stipulated by the Oslo Agreement, and the region’s post-war recovery.

The Human Cost of War

The conflict, which began after a Hamas attack on Israeli military positions on October 7, 2023, has been devastating. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli actions have led to an estimated 23,843 Palestinian casualties, predominantly children and women, and over 60,000 injuries. Meanwhile, 1,140 deaths and numerous imprisonments have been reported in Gaza, with 132 individuals remaining in the region.

In the light of such atrocities, the frustration within the Biden administration has increased, raising doubts about maintaining the same level of support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza if operations are not scaled down significantly. As the conflict continues to escalate, the question remains: how will this strain in US-Israel relations impact the future of Gaza and the broader Middle East?

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

