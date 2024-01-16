US Intercepts 'Iranian-Made' Weapons Bound for Houthi Rebels

On January 11, the United States announced the interception of a shipment of 'Iranian-made' weapons bound for the Houthi rebels near Somalia. This operation underscores the strategic importance of the waters near Somalia, which are frequently utilized to transport arms to various Middle East conflict zones. It also emphasizes the ongoing regional tensions and the role of external powers in the Yemeni conflict.

A Strategic Interception

The United States Navy intercepted the Iranian dhow carrying the weapons as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce United Nations sanctions and prevent the flow of arms to the Houthi rebels. The rebels, actively involved in the prolonged conflict in Yemen, have been accused by the US and its allies of receiving military support from Iran.

Although the US authorities have not disclosed specific details about the quantity or types of weapons seized, it was revealed that they included propulsion, guidance, and warheads for medium-range ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and parts for air defense systems. The US and UK have launched airstrikes on Houthi positions to prevent their attacks on shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Bigger Picture

These interceptions align with previous actions taken to curb arms supplies to the Houthis. Iran has historically denied supplying weapons to the Houthis, despite mounting evidence suggesting otherwise. The seizure also marks the first of its kind since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023, and the first since November 2019.

Two U.S. Navy SEALs involved in the operation remain missing at sea, underscoring the risks associated with these high-stakes missions. The Houthis have escalated tensions by firing missiles at American-owned ships and launching attacks in the Red Sea.

Implications on International Trade

The intercepted missile components and other weaponry were likely used in recent attacks on international merchant ships, posing a threat to global trade. The US and its allies have initiated an international mission to protect this vital maritime artery from Houthi attacks.

Despite U.S.-led airstrikes and a U.N. resolution banning arms transfers to the rebels, the Houthi rebels continue to target ships in the Red Sea. The ongoing conflict and the involvement of external powers have heightened tensions across the Middle East, underscoring the region's geopolitical significance.