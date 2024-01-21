US Intelligence Estimates: Israeli Forces Eliminate 20-30% of Hamas Fighters

In a recent revelation by the United States intelligence agencies, it is estimated that Israeli forces have eliminated between 20 to 30 percent of Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This significant development in the ongoing conflict comes as Israel withdraws its soldiers from Gaza, amid growing international criticism over rising civilian casualties, which presently stand at about 25,000.

Continued Capability of Hamas

Despite the substantial reduction in their numbers, Hamas retains the capacity to carry on its attacks against Israeli forces for several months. This enduring potential for aggression underscores the complexity of the conflict and the resilience of the militant group.

Pressure on Israel

The U.S., along with the international community, has been exerting pressure on Israel to minimize civilian deaths by employing more precise military tactics. This follows Israel's initial response to Hamas attacks on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of over a thousand people. The call for more accurate and less destructive action mirrors a global demand for the respect of human rights, even during conflict.

Unfulfilled Goal of Israel

Despite inflicting substantive damage on Hamas, including the obliteration of their tunnel networks, Israel has yet to achieve its stated goal of fully dismantling the group. This objective has been reiterated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on numerous occasions. Israeli estimates suggest slightly higher success rates, claiming that at least 30 percent of Hamas fighters have been eliminated. However, the ultimate aim remains unfulfilled.

Developments in the Conflict

The conflict has witnessed several notable events, including the discovery of a Gaza tunnel used for holding hostages and an Israeli attack in Damascus that resulted in the death of the Syrian spy chief of the Guards. These developments and others continue to shape the trajectory of the conflict, highlighting the intricate and volatile nature of the situation.