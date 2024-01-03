en English
International Affairs

US Intelligence Declassifies Information on Hamas’s Use of Gaza Hospital

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Declassified US Intelligence

Declassified US intelligence reveals that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad utilized Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital as a command center, weapons storage, and a hostage holding site during the recent conflict with Israel. The hospital, largely vacated by Hamas militants days before Israel’s operation, was also the site of document and electronic destruction.

Conflict Origins and Impact

The conflict was initiated on October 7, when roughly 3,000 militants attacked Israel’s southern communities, leading to at least 1,200 deaths, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of around 240 hostages. Israel’s response was an aerial campaign and ground offensive, aimed at ending Hamas’s 15-year rule in Gaza. The reported fatalities, exceeding 22,000 according to Hamas health authorities, include both combatants and civilians and lack independent verification.

Hamas’s Use of Medical Facilities

Israel provided evidence that Hamas employed not just the Shifa Hospital, but also other medical facilities for military purposes, such as command and control activities, weapon storage, and using patients as human shields. The US has validated some of these findings. The New York Times reported that the US intelligence assessment confirms that hostages were held at Al Shifa but were moved before the Israeli operation.

US Intelligence Corroborates Israeli Claims

John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson, stated in November that Hamas was using the hospital for military purposes, thereby endangering patients and staff. The intelligence, first reported by the New York Times, has been shared with US lawmakers. The American intelligence assessment supports the Israeli claim and states that the hospital was used by both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The operation did not result in the rescue of hostages, but two bodies were found near the complex.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

