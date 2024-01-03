en English
Economy

US Institutional Investors Pivot to ‘Build-to-Rent’ Amidst Real Estate Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
In the face of escalating interest rates and a dwindling housing inventory, institutional investors in the United States are charting a new course in real estate. They’re driving the development of ‘build-to-rent’ communities—a growing trend that has seen the creation of approximately 900 such neighborhoods, averaging 135 to 150 homes designed specifically for institutional rental ownership.

The Rise of Build-to-Rent Communities

‘Build-to-rent’ communities are an ingenious solution to the increasingly challenging task of purchasing single-family homes in existing neighborhoods. They’re not merely residential developments; these homes are intentionally equipped with durable modern flooring and furnishings to appeal to the modern tenant and to minimize maintenance costs. According to the National Association of Home Builders, an estimated 10% of new housing construction is now being tailored to fit the build-to-rent model.

Economies of Scale: A Driving Force

At the heart of this shift lies the lure of economies of scale. For institutional investors, including Wall Street firms, building similar houses on a single plot of land proves to be far more cost-efficient. It’s a strategy that has gained momentum due to high interest rates that have led to a reduction in the available housing inventory. The result? Fewer homeowners listing their properties.

A Pivot in Investment Strategy

Investment strategies have evolved in response to these market dynamics. In the third quarter of 2023, large landlords owning over 100 properties accounted for only 1% of all home sales—a significant decrease from 3% the previous year. In contrast, smaller landlords comprised 19.4% of investment home purchases. Wall Street, a significant player in residential real estate following the 2008 financial crisis, has been particularly affected. Once known for snapping up foreclosed properties at low prices, these firms are finding the scattered-site model less viable due to low inventory and the associated inefficiencies of managing numerous individual properties. This has prompted a strategic pivot towards purpose-built rental communities—a trend that looks set to reshape the face of real estate investment.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

