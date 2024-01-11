US Inflation Rate Exceeds Market Expectations, Registers at 3.4% in December

The United States, in December 2024, recorded an inflation rate of 3.4%, a figure that exceeded economists' projections and surpassed the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%. The primary drivers of this inflationary trend were rises in housing and energy costs, in addition to certain food items experiencing substantial price increments. On the other hand, some prices, particularly volatile food and energy prices, were excluded from the core inflation which climbed to 3.9% in December.

Advertisment

Impact on Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve may consider cutting interest rates to alleviate loan repayment burdens, a strategy that some economists warn could fuel consumer demand, thereby escalating inflation. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chairman, has advocated for caution regarding the central bank's efforts to temper the economy and decelerate price increases. Despite market predictions of interest rate reductions, robust job growth could enable the Federal Reserve to maintain elevated rates without the looming threat of an immediate recession.

Factors Driving Inflation

Advertisment

Several factors contributed to the slight uptick in US inflation in December. Prices of basic living expenses, food, and gasoline primarily drove the increase. Overall prices rose by 3.4% compared to the previous year, marking an increase from November's 3.1%. Used car prices also experienced an unexpected rise. While inflation has significantly slowed since hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, the path has been rocky. Price gains in October and November retracted considerably as food and gasoline costs climbed at a slower pace, and used car prices fell. The cost of services like rent, car repairs, and auto insurance has consistently risen due to burgeoning employee wages linked to labor shortages induced by COVID-19.

Inflation Outlook

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in December, indicating a revival of inflation pressures primarily due to escalating energy and shelter prices. This resurgence disrupted a cooling trend that had been in effect throughout much of 2023. The 0.3% increase compares with November's 0.1% rise, with rebounding energy costs and high housing expenses contributing to the overall inflation. Despite being considerably lower than the peak reached in 2022, a complete return to normal with modest price increases may not occur as swiftly as policymakers would prefer.

U.S. consumer prices escalated more than anticipated in December as rents continued their upward trend, potentially postponing a highly anticipated interest rate cut in March from the Federal Reserve. In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased by 3.4%, and the so-called core CPI advanced 3.9% on a year-on-year basis in December after rising 4.0% in November. The report indicates that job creation and wage growth are on the rise, resulting in a robust labor market. The December 2024 inflation rate of 0.3% rise in consumer prices is mirrored in U.S. equity futures wavering pre-bell, signaling potential market fluctuations.