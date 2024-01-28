US Inflation Eases but Skepticism Remains as Businesses and Consumers Adjust

In the ongoing battle against inflation, the US Federal Reserve appears to be making headway. The inflation rate, which soared to a staggering 7.1% in 2022, has shown significant improvement, dropping to a 2.6% increase by December. Yet, despite this apparent progress, skepticism remains rife among individuals and businesses, many of whom continue to grapple with the impacts of rising costs.

The Struggle of Small Businesses

Consider the case of Steve DelGiorno, a restaurant group owner in Virginia. Despite the declining inflation rate, DelGiorno is struggling to maintain menu prices as costs for ingredients and supplies continue to rise. His struggle mirrors the experiences of many small businesses across the country. Brooklyn Tea, for instance, has reluctantly increased its prices for the first time in years.

Perceptions of Inflation

The residual effects of inflation are evident in the altered perceptions of consumers. Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan defined price stability as a state where inflation is low enough not to influence the daily decisions of businesses and households. Yet, with consumer prices having surged by over 19% in the past four years, this ideal of price stability seems elusive. A recent Morning Consult survey indicates that consumers believe they would need a 5.8% income increase to maintain their purchasing power over the next year.

Wage Growth and the Future

While businesses struggle with price adjustments, some relief seems to be emerging in wage growth. The small business software company Homebase observed wage rates stabilizing in December, after a 17% rise over the previous two years. As the Federal Reserve continues its delicate balancing act, it must decide when to cut interest rates to ensure economic stability without exacerbating inflationary perceptions. Analysts are divided on the timing of the rate cut, and the consequences it may have on consumer affordability and the 2024 presidential election.

The Federal Reserve, which has held interest rates at a 22-year high for three consecutive meetings, now signals an expectation of three rate cuts in the coming year. As the final stretch of disinflation slowly unfurls, it is evident that the battle against inflation is far from over. The Federal Reserve faces the formidable challenge of combating 'price nostalgia' while ensuring that the rates don't remain exorbitantly high.